Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Date Confirmed: Class 10 Result Tomorrow

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE will announce SSC result tomorrow, on the official websites of the board, mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and maharashtraeducation.com. According to the official notification, Maharashtra SSC result 2020 will be announced on July 29, at 1 pm.

Candidates will be able to check their individual Maharashtra SSC result 2020 by using their roll number and other details as mentioned on the admit card or hall ticket.

Apart from the official website, different private portals may also host the class 10 or ssc result. Candidates, however, are advised to visit any of the official websites to check their result.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: How To Check

Follow these steps to check Maharashtra SSC result:

Go to any of the official websites mentioned above. Click on the “SSC Result 2020” link. Key in your roll number and other required information. Click on the submit button and view results in the next page.

Candidates will be required to download and take a printout of their Maharashtra SSC result 2020, the board said.





Around 17 lakh students are waiting for their Maharashtra SSC results. This year, the declaration of results has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SSC exams in Maharashtra was scheduled from March 3 to March 23. However, the board had to postpone the last paper, due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Later, MSBSHSE decided to cancel the remaining paper and do the evaluation based on the average marks of the papers for which examination was conducted.