  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Expected Soon, Latest Update

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Expected Soon, Latest Update

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: The result will be published on the official website of the Board. Once the result is announced, it will be available on mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 15, 2021 8:28 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra 10th Board Exam 2021 Result Soon; Important Details
Latest Update On Maharashtra's Evaluation Criteria For Class 12 Students
Maharashtra Class 12 Result Likely By July 31, Evaluation Criteria Announced
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Varsha Gaikwad Announces Class 12 Evaluation Criteria
Maharashtra Board Result 2021: Here's How Class 12 Marks Will Be Calculated
Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Result 2021: List Of Official Websites, Recent Updates
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Expected Soon, Latest Update
Maharashtra SSC result 2021 soon
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the Maharashtra SSC Board results 2021 this week. The result will be published on the official website of the Board. Once the result is announced, it will be available on mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has not yet officially announced the date of the 10th result, however, earlier, the School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said in an interview that the Maharashtra Class 10th result would be declared by July 15.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-Book. 

Guidelines have been issued by the school education department for announcing the results of Class 10 students through internal assessment. Accordingly, regular, private and re-examination students will be assessed at the school level.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The local reports suggest that the preparation of SSC results is at the final stage. The work of uploading students’ internal marks is also being completed. Information about the marks of the students from the schools will be sent to the Divisional Board. Once all the information is collected, a proposal will be sent to the State Board to prepare the final result of the 10th exams.

Maharashtra 10th result date and time will be announced in a few days. This year Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education had cancelled the SSC board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information regarding the results will be published on the official website of Maharashtra Board of Education-- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahasscboard.in.

"What is the date of Maharashtra SSC result 2021," is the most common question asked by Maharashtra SSC board students these days as, according to local reports, over 15 lakh students eagerly awaits for Maharashtra SSC result 2021.

According to the Maharashtra SSC board evaluation criteria, students will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in Class 9 and Class 10. Out of the total 100 marks, 50 marks will be from Class 9 performance. Thirty marks will come from year-long internal assessments of Class 10 and 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra SSC results Maharashtra SSC board result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DBT, MoES Sign Inter-Ministerial Agreement For Cooperation In Field Of Polar Biology
DBT, MoES Sign Inter-Ministerial Agreement For Cooperation In Field Of Polar Biology
School Fees: Can’t Ignore Acute Financial Pressure On Parents Due To COVID, Delhi To High Court
School Fees: Can’t Ignore Acute Financial Pressure On Parents Due To COVID, Delhi To High Court
Rajasthan Took Several Key Decisions To Take State To New Heights In Higher Education: Chief Minister
Rajasthan Took Several Key Decisions To Take State To New Heights In Higher Education: Chief Minister
Academic Session For Freshers In Engineering, Technical Colleges To Begin On October 25
Academic Session For Freshers In Engineering, Technical Colleges To Begin On October 25
150 ITIs To Be Converted Into Technology Hubs Under Udyoga At Rs 5,000 Crore: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
150 ITIs To Be Converted Into Technology Hubs Under Udyoga At Rs 5,000 Crore: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................