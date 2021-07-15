Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra SSC result 2021 soon

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the Maharashtra SSC Board results 2021 this week. The result will be published on the official website of the Board. Once the result is announced, it will be available on mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has not yet officially announced the date of the 10th result, however, earlier, the School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said in an interview that the Maharashtra Class 10th result would be declared by July 15.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-Book.

Guidelines have been issued by the school education department for announcing the results of Class 10 students through internal assessment. Accordingly, regular, private and re-examination students will be assessed at the school level.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The local reports suggest that the preparation of SSC results is at the final stage. The work of uploading students’ internal marks is also being completed. Information about the marks of the students from the schools will be sent to the Divisional Board. Once all the information is collected, a proposal will be sent to the State Board to prepare the final result of the 10th exams.

Maharashtra 10th result date and time will be announced in a few days. This year Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education had cancelled the SSC board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information regarding the results will be published on the official website of Maharashtra Board of Education-- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahasscboard.in.

"What is the date of Maharashtra SSC result 2021," is the most common question asked by Maharashtra SSC board students these days as, according to local reports, over 15 lakh students eagerly awaits for Maharashtra SSC result 2021.

According to the Maharashtra SSC board evaluation criteria, students will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in Class 9 and Class 10. Out of the total 100 marks, 50 marks will be from Class 9 performance. Thirty marks will come from year-long internal assessments of Class 10 and 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments.