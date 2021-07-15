Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2021 LIVE Updates: 10th Result Likely Today; Where To Check
Maharashtra SSC Board News: Maharashtra SSC Board will release the 10th Class result 2021 soon at the official website mahresult.nic.in.
Maharashtra SSC Board will release the 10th Class result 2021 soon at the official website mahresult.nic.in. 10th Class result 2021 SSC Maharashtra Board will be announced by July 15, the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier said. Though the 10th board exam 2021 Maharashtra result date hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, the reports suggest that the 10th SSC result 2021 is expected to be announced anytime soon. 10th SSC result 2021 Maharashtra can also be checked online at sscresult.mkcl.org.
To check Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 online, go to any of the official websites mahasscboard or maharesult.nic.in and click on the “SSC Result 2021” link. Key in your roll number and other required information and then click on the submit button and view results in the next page.
Maharashtra CET After SSC Result
The Maharashtra board has announced that Class 10 students can appear for Common Entrance Test (CETs) for admission to Class 11, or first-year junior colleges. The CETs, although optional, will ensure uniformity and comparability in the admission process and will also ensure fair play for students across all boards, said School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.
Maha SSC result 2021: Evaluation Policy
Students who had previously cleared elementary and intermediate drawing exams will be eligible for additional marks in SSC results, as per the state board’s existing policies. Students who had qualified in the elementary exam but could not appear in the intermediate exam will be given additional marks on the basis of elementary exam grades.
10th Result 2020 Maharashtra Board
Last year, SSC results were declared on July 29 and HSC on July 16. In Class 10, 95.30 per cent of students had qualified.
Maharashtra SSC Board Evaluation Criteria
According to the Maharashtra SSC board evaluation criteria, students will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in Class 9 and Class 10. Out of the total 100 marks, 50 marks will be from Class 9 performance. Thirty marks will come from year-long internal assessments of Class 10 and 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments.
Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2021 Latest News Today
"What is the date of Maharashtra SSC result 2021," is the most common question asked by Maharashtra SSC board students these days. Over 15 lakh students eagerly await for Maharashtra SSC result 2021. More information regarding the results will be published on the official website of Maharashtra Board of Education-- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahasscboard.in.
Latest News On SSC Maharashtra Board 2021
The local reports suggest that the preparation of SSC results is at the final stage. The work of uploading students’ internal marks is also being completed. Information about the marks of the students from the schools will be sent to the Divisional Board. Once all the information is collected, a proposal will be sent to the State Board to prepare the final result of the 10th exams. Read More
Maharashtra SSC Results 2021:
Around 15 lakh students are waiting for their Maharashtra SSC results 2021. This year, the declaration of results has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were cancelled and the result has been prepared based on the evaluation criteria devised by the board.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: How To Check
Follow these steps to check Maharashtra SSC result:
Go to any of the official websites.
Click on the “SSC Result 2021” link.
Key in your roll number and other required information.
Click on the submit button and view results in the next page.
10th Class Result 2021 Maharashtra State Board
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE will announce SSC result 2021 soon, on the official websites of the board, mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and maharashtraeducation.com.