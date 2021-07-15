Image credit: Shutterstock 10th Class result 2021 Maharashtra state board soon

Maharashtra SSC Board will release the 10th Class result 2021 soon at the official website mahresult.nic.in. 10th Class result 2021 SSC Maharashtra Board will be announced by July 15, the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier said. Though the 10th board exam 2021 Maharashtra result date hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, the reports suggest that the 10th SSC result 2021 is expected to be announced anytime soon. 10th SSC result 2021 Maharashtra can also be checked online at sscresult.mkcl.org.

Follow 10th Result 2021 LIVE updates and check latest news on SSC Maharashtra board 2021 here