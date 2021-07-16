Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra SSC board result 2021 releasing soon

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the Class 10, or SSC, exam results today, July 16 at 1 pm. As many as 16,58,624 students, of whom 9,09,931 are boys and 7,48,693 girls, will get their Maharashtra Class 10th results today. Students enrolled for Maharashtra board SSC exams through the state’s nine divisional education boards including Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan, can check their subject-wise marks on the official websites -- result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in.

UPDATE || Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates; All You Need To Know

The MSBSHSE Class 10th exams were cancelled this year in view of Covid and the results scheduled to be announced today have been derived on the basis of the marks obtained by the students in Class 9 exams and internal assessments, practicals and assignments of Class 10. Out of the total 100 marks, 50 marks will be from Class 9 performance, 30 from year-long internal assessments of Class 10 and 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments.

Students who had previously cleared elementary and intermediate drawing exams will be eligible for additional marks in Maharashtra board 10th results, as per the state board’s existing policies. Also, students who had qualified in the elementary exam but could not appear in the intermediate exam will be given additional marks on the basis of elementary exam grades.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 2021 Result Today: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official websites -- result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Click on the designated SSC Examination Result link

Step 3: Insert login credentials

Step 4: Submit and access the Maharashtra SSC 10th Class 2021 result

Step 5: Download and take a print of it