MSBSHSE: Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supplementary Exams Schedule Released; Here Are The Details

Maharashtra board will conduct the supplementary exams for Classes 10 and 12 students from November 20, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said in its latest release. The official time table for both the classes has been released on the official website— mahahsscboard.in.

The last exam for Class 10 will be held on December 5 while the Class 12 exams will end on December 10.

Maharashtra board exams will be held in two sessions. The forenoon session will be from 10: 30 am to 1:30 pm and the second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Eligible students will be required to register online. Last day to fill the application form is October 29. However, students can apply till November by paying a late fee.

Time Table For Class 10



