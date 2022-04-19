MSBOS To Release Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 Tomorrow; Here’s How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 will be out tomorrow

The Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling, or MSBOS, is set to release the Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 tomorrow, April 20, 2022. The Maharashtra Open School Class 5 and Class 8 results will be declared tomorrow and students are requested to keep an eye on the official website- msbos.mh-ssc.ac.in or msos.ac.in from tomorrow morning. Candidates will be able to download the results of the Maharashtra Open School Class 5 and Class 8 once the results are declared.

MSBOS conducted the Maharashtra Open School Exams 2022 for Class 5 and 8 from December 30, 2021 to January 8, 2022. The examinations were held in Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Konkan, Mumbai, and Amravati divisions of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary, Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE.

Maharashtra Open School Result 2022: Date And Time

MSBOS will release the results of Maharashtra Open School Exams 2022 on April 20, 2022 at 11 am. The official websites to check results are- msbos.mh-ssc.ac.in and msos.ac.in.

Maharashtra Open School result: Steps To Check

Visit the official website of MSBOS at msbos.mh-ssc.ac.in or msos.ac.in On the homepage, go for the result link Put your credentials and log in Your result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and keep the hard copy of the same

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education is likely to release the Maharashtra Board Class 10 result 2022 in the last week of May or in the first week of July 2022. The Maharashtra SSC 2022 result will be announced in online mode on the official website mahresult.nic.in. Candidates will be able to get their results on the website after the results are declared.