  • Home
  • Education
  • MSBOS To Release Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 Tomorrow; Here’s How To Check

MSBOS To Release Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 Tomorrow; Here’s How To Check

The Maharashtra Open School Class 5 and Class 8 results will be declared tomorrow on the official website- msbos.mh-ssc.ac.in or msos.ac.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 19, 2022 8:38 pm IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022 To Begin Tomorrow
BSE Odisha Releases Class 10 Admit Card 2022; Check Direct Link, Steps To Download
IISER Admission Test 2022 On July 3, Application Process To Commence From April 25
IGNOU Extends Assignment Submission Deadline For TEE December 2021, June 2022; Check Details
All Preparations In Place For Conduct Of PU Exams: Karnataka Education Minister
Andhra Pradesh SSC Hall Ticket 2022 Released At Bse.ap.gov.in; Here's Direct Link
MSBOS To Release Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 Tomorrow; Here’s How To Check
Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 will be out tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling, or MSBOS, is set to release the Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 tomorrow, April 20, 2022. The Maharashtra Open School Class 5 and Class 8 results will be declared tomorrow and students are requested to keep an eye on the official website- msbos.mh-ssc.ac.in or msos.ac.in from tomorrow morning. Candidates will be able to download the results of the Maharashtra Open School Class 5 and Class 8 once the results are declared.

MSBOS conducted the Maharashtra Open School Exams 2022 for Class 5 and 8 from December 30, 2021 to January 8, 2022. The examinations were held in Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Konkan, Mumbai, and Amravati divisions of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary, Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE.

Maharashtra Open School Result 2022: Date And Time

MSBOS will release the results of Maharashtra Open School Exams 2022 on April 20, 2022 at 11 am. The official websites to check results are- msbos.mh-ssc.ac.in and msos.ac.in.

Maharashtra Open School result: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website of MSBOS at msbos.mh-ssc.ac.in or msos.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, go for the result link
  3. Put your credentials and log in
  4. Your result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the result and keep the hard copy of the same

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education is likely to release the Maharashtra Board Class 10 result 2022 in the last week of May or in the first week of July 2022. The Maharashtra SSC 2022 result will be announced in online mode on the official website mahresult.nic.in. Candidates will be able to get their results on the website after the results are declared.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra Open Board

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022 To Begin Tomorrow
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022 To Begin Tomorrow
BSE Odisha Releases Class 10 Admit Card 2022; Check Direct Link, Steps To Download
BSE Odisha Releases Class 10 Admit Card 2022; Check Direct Link, Steps To Download
IISER Admission Test 2022 On July 3, Application Process To Commence From April 25
IISER Admission Test 2022 On July 3, Application Process To Commence From April 25
IGNOU Extends Assignment Submission Deadline For TEE December 2021, June 2022; Check Details
IGNOU Extends Assignment Submission Deadline For TEE December 2021, June 2022; Check Details
UGC Approves Regulations For Dual, Joint Degree Programmes With Foreign Universities
UGC Approves Regulations For Dual, Joint Degree Programmes With Foreign Universities
.......................... Advertisement ..........................