MSBOS Likely To Declare Maharashtra Open School 5th, 8th Results 2022 Today At Msos.ac.in, Here's How To Check

MSBOS Open School Result 2022: As per the report, the Maharashtra open school result will be declared at 11 am today at msos.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 20, 2022 10:47 am IST

Maharashtra open school 5th, 8th results 2022 likely to be declared today.
Image credit: Shutterstock

MSBOS Open School Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling (MSBOS) is expected to declare MSBOS Class 5 and Class 8 open school results 2022 on Wednesday, April 20. As per the report, the Maharashtra open school result will be declared at 11 am today. Students who have appeared for the MSBOS examination can check their results through the official website-- msos.ac.in.

Maharashtra state open school board results will be announced for Class 5 and Class 8 exams held between December 30, 2021, and January 8, 2022. The MSBOS examination was held in all six divisions of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), including Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Konkan, Mumbai, and Amravati.

MSBOS 5th, 8th Open School Results 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website-- msos.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "Maharashtra Open School Result 2022" link.
  • Enter all the required credentials and click on submit.
  • The MSBOS 5th and 8th open school results will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future references.

MSBOS 5th and 8th open school exam candidates should note that the marks they will download today will only be a scorecard. The MSBOS pass certificate will be issued in due course of time.

Meanwhile, the MSBSHSE is likely to release the Maharashtra Board Class 10 result 2022 in the last week of May or in the first week of July 2022. The Maharashtra SSC 2022 result will be announced in online mode on the official website mahresult.nic.in. Candidates will be able to get their results on the website after the results are declared.

