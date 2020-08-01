MPSOS Time Table 2020: Check Class 10 and 12 Exam Dates At mpsos.nic.in

Check Class 10 and 12 Exam Dates On mpsos.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh State Open School board has released the class 10 and 12 Ruk Jana Nahi exam time table 2020. The detailed MPSOS time table 2020 pdf is available on mpsos.nic.in.

According to Ruk Jana Nahi MPSOS 2020 Class 10 time table, the examinations will be conducted from August 17 to August 26, 2020. Visit the official website, mpsos.nic.in, to download the complete time table.

As per Ruk Jana Nahi MPSOS Class 12 time table, examinations are decided to begin from August 17 and will end on August 31, 2020. In addition to this, the time table of MPSOS 2020 for open school exams of class 10 and 12 will be conducted from August 17 to September 2, 2020.

For the convenience of the students, the detailed PDF with exam dates and timings for class 10th and 12th examinations has been uploaded on the official website. Important exam day instructions are also given in the MP open school time table.

Madhya Pradesh State Open School conducts the MPSOS exam twice a year, in June and December. This year, MPSOS June 2020 exams have been renamed with MPSOS August 2020 exams.