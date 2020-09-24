  • Home
MPSOS Class 10, 12 Result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Board, or MPSOS, “Ruk Jana Nahi” August 2020 result for Class 10 and Class 12 has been declared at mpsosebresult.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 24, 2020 9:47 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

MPSOS Class 10, 12 Result 2020 Announced At Mpsosebresult.in, Here’s How To Check
MPSOS “Ruk Jana Nahi” result 2020 has been announced at mpsosebresult.in.
Image credit: mpsosebresult.in
New Delhi:

MPSOS Result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Board (MPSOS) has declared the result of Class 10 and 12 exams conducted in August under the “Ruk Jana Nahi” scheme. Candidates can check MPSOS “Ruk Jana Nahi” result 2020 from the official website, mpsosebresult.in, using their roll numbers. The “Ruk Jana Nahi” exams were conducted from August 17 to August 26, 2020, for Class 10 students, and for Class 12 students, the exam was conducted from August 17 to 31.

Check MPSOS Class 10, 12 Result 2020 Here

MPSOS Class 10, 12 exams are conducted twice a year, in June and December. This year, June 2020 exams have been renamed with MPSOS August 2020 exams.

How To Download MPSOS “Ruk Jana Nahi” Result 2020

  1. Go to the official website,mpsos.nic.in.

  2. Click on the ‘Result/Migration’ link.

  3. Click on ‘RUK Jana Nahi" Yojna Exam August 2020 Result’.

  4. Select exam and key in your roll number or OS roll number.

  5. Login and download result.

Previously, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) had declared Class 10 and Class 12 board results. In the Class 10th exam, in which close to 9 lakh students had appeared this year, 62.84% have passed. The pass percentage in Class 12 results stood at 68.81%.

“Ruk Jana Nahi”, a scheme launched by the Madhya Pradesh government, provides another chance to Class 10 and Class 12 students to clear their board exams. The scheme has been started with an objective to give an opportunity to board exam students who have failed the exams in the first chance.

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi
