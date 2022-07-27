  • Home
MPSOS Open School 10th, 12th Results 2022 Declared, How To Check

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School, Bhopal today, July 27 announced the results for the Class 10, 12 Ruk Jana Nahi Yojna exams.

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 27, 2022 12:12 pm IST

MPSOS Open School 10th, 12th Results 2022 Declared, How To Check
MPSOS 10th 12th Open School 10th, 12th Results 2022

MPSOS 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School, Bhopal today, July 27 announced the results for the Class 10, 12 Ruk Jana Nahi Yojna exams. The candidates can check the 10th, 12th results on the website- mpsos.nic.in.

