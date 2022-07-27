MPSOS Open School 10th, 12th Results 2022 Declared, How To Check
The Madhya Pradesh State Open School, Bhopal today, July 27 announced the results for the Class 10, 12 Ruk Jana Nahi Yojna exams.
Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 27, 2022 12:12 pm IST
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
7 min read Mar 05, 2022
MPSOS 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School, Bhopal today, July 27 announced the results for the Class 10, 12 Ruk Jana Nahi Yojna exams. The candidates can check the 10th, 12th results on the website- mpsos.nic.in.
Latest: Top Career Options after 12th based on your stream. Download Free!
Download Free: Best Courses After 12th Commerce, Arts and Science. Check Here
Don't Miss (After 12th): Browse Top 1600+ Colleges in Madhya Pradesh by Stream/city: Click here
Recommended: Top Courses after 10th Class for bright future . Download Here
By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
Click here for more Education News