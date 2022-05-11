MPSOS Excellence School, Model School Entrance Results 2022 Declared; Direct Link Here

  • Home
MPSOS Excellence School, Model School Results 2022: Candidates who appeared in the entrance exams can check their MPSOS Excellence School and Model School admission results on the official website- mpsos.nic.in.

Updated: May 11, 2022 4:37 pm IST

MPSOS Excellence School, Model School entrance results 2022 declared

MPSOS Excellence School, Model School Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Board (MPSOS) has declared the Schools of Excellence and Model Schools entrance examination results 2022. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exams can check their MPSOS Excellence School and Model School admission results on the official website- mpsos.nic.in.

The MPSOS conducted the entrance exam on April 3. To check the results, candidates will need to enter their roll number.

MPSOS Excellence School, Model School Results 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- mpsos.nic.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Result of School of Excellence and School of Model Entrance Exam 3 April 2022’ link.
  3. Enter your roll number and click on submit.
  4. Your results will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Along with the admission results, the merit lists of Schools of Excellence and Schools of Model have also been announced. Candidates can check the MPSOS Excellence School and Model School entrance results 2022 and merit lists here.

Meanwhile, the application process for the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana 2022 is underway. The MPBSE Class 10, 12 students who have failed in the MP Board exam can apply for the Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana scheme on the official website- mpsos.nic.in. The online application process for the MPSOS exam will be closed on May 15, and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 20.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, Bhopal MPSOS

