Application Dates For CSS Scholarship Extended; Apply Till December 31

The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has invited applications for the centrally sponsored scholarship schemes. College and university students eligible for the centrally-sponsored scheme for scholarship (CSS) can register online at the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) -- scholarships.gov.in.The last date for submission of online applications for the CSS scheme is December 31. Candidates already availing the scholarship amount will also be able to renew their registration till December 31.

CSS is a scholarship scheme under the Department of Higher Education, Government of India, that aims to “provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families to meet a part of their day-to-day expenses while pursuing higher studies”.

An MPSE social post today said: “The last date for online application for new scholarship and renewal scholarship of Central Sector Scholarship Scheme for College and University Students has been extended till 31 December 2020.”

“Students will be able to fill the application online on the National Scholarship Portal for new scholarship and selected student renewal scholarship from year 2016 to 2019. Click on the link for more details: scholarships.gov.in,” it further added.

सेन्ट्रल सेक्टर स्कीम ऑफ स्कॉलरशिप फॉर कॉलेज एण्ड यूनिवर्सिटी स्टूडेंट की नवीन छात्रवृत्ति एवं नवीनीकरण छात्रवृत्ति के लिए ऑनलाईन आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 31 दिसम्बर 2020 कर दी गई है। pic.twitter.com/8ybMibxJYF — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) December 9, 2020

Centrally Sponsored Scheme For Scholarship 2020: To Apply

Step 1: Visit the National Scholarship Portal and click on the designated scholarship link

Step 2: Read the guidelines carefully, select the undertaking and 'Continue'.

Step 3: Select the state of domicile, scholarship category, scheme type (scholarship scheme), gender, and fill the other required details

Step 4: Provide details of bank including name of bank, IFSC and account number

Step 5: Select Aadhaar or Bank Account Number as identification detail and click on the 'Register' button

Step 6: The mobile number will be verified and an OTP will be generated.

Step 7: Log in again using the OTP and fill the CSS scholarship form.

Step 8: Submit the CSS scholarship application