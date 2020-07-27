Mpresults.nic.in 12th Result 2020: MP Board Releases 12th Results @ Mpbse.nic.in, Mpbse.mponline.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE, state level board which conducts the secondary and higher secondary annual certificate examinations, has released the Class 12 results today. The Board has said in a statement that 68.81 per cent of students qualified for higher education. The pass percentage this year in the MP Board 12th results have seen a drop of 3.56 per cent compared to last year. are The MPBSE results have been released online at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Candidates would need their MP Board 12th exam registration details to download their results from the official websites.

Before this, the Madhya Pradesh Board had published the Class 10 results on July 4.

Last year, the MP Board 12th results were announced on May 15. This year, both Class 10 and Class 12 results have been delayed due to the COVID-19 situation.

The results have been released for a total of 8.5 lakh students who had appeared for the exams in more than 3,682 centres across the state. The state education Board had set 97 exam centres in the capital city Bhopal.

The MPBSE, had deferred the Class 12 examinations of Madhya Pradesh Board due to the coronavirus pandemic and were held later from June 9 to 16 in the state. When the MPBSE 12th exams held in June, students were allowed to enter the examination centres after sanitising their hands and getting their temperature checked and the exams were held in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

This year in the MP Board 10th exam, a total 8,93,336 regular students and 2,04,110 private students appeared for the board exams. Total 5,60,474 students have passed MP Board Class 10 examinations this year. The overall pass percentage is 62.84 per cent. 60.09 per cent boys and 65.87 per cent girls have passed in the exam.