Mpresults.nic.in 12th Result 2020: MP Board 12th Result Mpbse.nic.in, Mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MPBSE result will be released anytime soon. Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE, the state education board, will release the MP Board 12th results today online. The MP Board results will be released at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board Class 12 results are also expected to released at mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Candidates would need their MP Board 12th registration details to download their MPBSE 12th results from the official websites. Before this, the Madhya Pradesh Board had published the the MP Board 10th results on July 4. Last year, the MP Board 12th results were announced on May 15. This year, both Class 10 and Class 12 results of the Board were delayed due to the COVID-19 situation.

A total of 8.5 lakh students are now awaiting the MP Board 12th results who had appeared for the exams in more than 3,682 centres across the state. The state education Board had set 97 exam centres in the capital city Bhopal.

MPBSE result 2020: Direct link to download MP Board 12th results

Download your MPBSE results from the direct link provided here:

Apart from this official link, the MPBSE results are also released on private portals like examresults.net. Candidates are advised to crosscheck their results from the official websites if they are checking their results from the third pary portals.

MPBSE result 2020: How to download MP Board 12th results

Follow the steps given here to download your MPBSE 12th results:

Step 1: Click on the direct link provided here

Step 2: On the MP Board results link, Enter your registration details on the next page open

Step 3: Download your MPBSE 12th result from next page

The MPBSE, the state level board which conducts the secondary and higher secondary annual certificate examinations, had deferred the Class 12 examinations of Madhya Pradesh Board due to the coronavirus pandemic and were held later from June 9 to 16 in the state. When the MPBSE 12th exams held in June, students were allowed to enter the examination centres after sanitising their hands and getting their temperature checked and the exams were held in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

This year in the MP Board 10th exam, a total 8,93,336 regular students and 2,04,110 private students appeared for the board exams. Total 5,60,474 students have passed MP Board Class 10 examinations this year. The pass percentage has improved marginally this year. This year the board had to cancel exam for a few papers. As a result, all students were given general promotion in two subjects. The overall pass percentage is 62.84 per cent. 60.09 per cent boys and 65.87 per cent girls have passed in the exam.

In MP Board 10th exam, 3,42,390 students have been placed in first division, 2,15,162 have been placed in second division, and 2,922 are in third division.

Among the private candidates, 1,25,801 boys and 78,309 girls appeared for the exam.

The pass percentage among private students is 16.95 per cent. 16.97 per cent boys and 16.92 per cent girls have passed.

