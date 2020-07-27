MPBSE Result 2020: MP Board 12th Result Today, Check at mpresults.nic.in

MP Board 12th Result 2020 To Be Announced Today at mpresults.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh 12th result 2020 will be announced today by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE. The state School Education Minister (Independent charge) Inder Singh Parmar is expected to declare the MPBSE 12th result 2020 in a press conference at 3 pm. Science, Arts, and Commerce students will be able to check their individual results from the official websites of the board, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in, after the minister’s announcement.

This year, the MP Board 12th result has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Class 12 results were announced on May 15.

MPBSE had to postpone Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, following the nationwide lockdown enforced by the Government of India.

Pending exams of Class 12 were conducted in Madhya Pradesh from June 9 to June 16, following sanitization and other safety protocols.

Over 8 lakh students appeared in the MP 12th final exams from June 9 to June 16. For differently-abled students who were unable to sit for the final exam in June, MPBSE will conduct a special exam.

A list, containing the names of students eligible to appear for the special exam will be released on July 27, MPBSE previously said.

After the declaration of results, MPBSE is expected to release details regarding re-evaluation of answer sheets for candidates who are not satisfied with their results.

For candidates who could not qualify for higher education will be given another chance to appear in the compartment or re-test. A detailed notification regarding the compartment exam will be published by MPBSE after the declaration of results.

Madhya Pradesh 12th Result 2020: How To Check

Candidates will be able to check their stream-wise MP board 12th result by visiting the result portal mentioned above. Login credentials like roll number, application number as mentioned on the admit card or hall ticket will be required to check individual MPBSE 12th result.

Apart from the official website, some private portals may also host the MPBSE Class 12 result. Candidates, however, are advised to check their results from an official source for authenticity.







