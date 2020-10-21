  • Home
MPBSE Releases Class 12 Supplementary Exam Result At Mpbse.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Supplementary Exam: MPBSE has declared the Class 12th supplementary exam result today at mpbse.nic.in.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 21, 2020 7:58 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Class 12 supplementary exam result of the Madhya Pradesh Board has been declared today, October 21. Candidates can check the supplementary exam results of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on the official website -- mpbse.nic.in. Students who took the Madhya Pradesh board supplementary exams on September 14, can access their MPBSE 12th supplementary result 2020 using the roll numbers and application numbers.

The exam conducting body had allowed the students who could not qualify the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 exams to appear for supplementary exams. The Madhya Pradesh board supplementary exams were held on September 14. The MP Board 12th result 2020 was declared on July 27. This year, around 8.5 lakh students took the Madhya Pradesh Class 12 examinations. The overall pass percentage this year was 68.81 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Supplementary Exams Result -- Direct Link

To Check MPBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2020

  • Visit the official website -- mpbse.nic.in

  • Click on the designated supply result Class 12th link

  • Enter login credentials including nine-digit roll number and eight-digit application number

  • Submit and access the MPBSE 12th supplementary result 2020

The Class 12 examinations of MP Board could not be held as per the original schedule and had to postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and were held later from June 9 to 16 in the state.

The MP board supplementary result has mention of the new marks obtained, result status and details of candidates.

MPBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results
