MPBSE To Release Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Result Today: Live Updates
Madhya Pradesh Class 12th result will be declared today at 3 pm. The result will be available at mpresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.
Madhya Pradesh Class 12th result will be declared today at 3 pm, a source close to the MP Board has confirmed this to NDTV. The result will be hosted on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), mpbse.nic.in. The MPBSE 12th result will also be available at mpresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.
MP Board Result: Merit students to receive laptop from government
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the scheme to distribute laptops to meritorious students of the state would be started again. He added that those who have excelled in the Class 12 exams conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board will also be given laptops.
"The scheme of supplying laptops to the meritorious students of Madhya Pradesh is being started again. Under this, the meritorious students will be given incentives of Rs 25,000 to buy laptops as also citation letters for the same," the CM said in his series of tweets.
MP Board 12th Result: Education Minister will release the result in a press conference at 3 pm
Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister (Independent charge) Inder Singh Parmar will declare the MPBSE 12th result 2020 in a press conference at 3 pm. The result will be declared for all the three streams: Science, Arts, and Commerce and will be available at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
MP Board 12th result: Last year the result was released in May
In 2019, MPBSE had declared the Class 12th result on May 15. This year, the result got delayed as the board could not complete the exam as per schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the Class 12th result at 3 pm today. The result will be available on the official websites mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.