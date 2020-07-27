  • Home
Live

MPBSE To Release Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Result Today: Live Updates

Madhya Pradesh Class 12th result will be declared today at 3 pm. The result will be available at mpresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 27, 2020 9:33 am IST

MPBSE To Release Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Result Today: Live Updates
MPBSE 12th result will also be available at mpresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.
New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh Class 12th result will be declared today at 3 pm, a source close to the MP Board has confirmed this to NDTV. The result will be hosted on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), mpbse.nic.in. The MPBSE 12th result will also be available at mpresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.


Live updates

MPBSE 12th result will be declared at 3 pm today and will be available at mpresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

09:33 AM IST
July 27, 2020

MP Board Result: Merit students to receive laptop from government

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the scheme to distribute laptops to meritorious students of the state would be started again. He added that those who have excelled in the Class 12 exams conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board will also be given laptops. 

"The scheme of supplying laptops to the meritorious students of Madhya Pradesh is being started again. Under this, the meritorious students will be given incentives of Rs 25,000 to buy laptops as also citation letters for the same," the CM said in his series of tweets.


09:21 AM IST
July 27, 2020

MP Board 12th Result: Education Minister will release the result in a press conference at 3 pm

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister (Independent charge) Inder Singh Parmar will declare the MPBSE 12th result 2020 in a press conference at 3 pm. The result will be declared for all the three streams: Science, Arts, and Commerce and will be available at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

09:08 AM IST
July 27, 2020

MP Board 12th result: Last year the result was released in May

In 2019, MPBSE had declared the Class 12th result on May 15. This year, the result got delayed as the board could not complete the exam as per schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

09:04 AM IST
July 27, 2020

MPBSE 12th result 2020: Date and time confirmed

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the Class 12th result at 3 pm today. The result will be available on the official websites mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

MPBSE 12th results
