Madhya Pradesh Class 12th result will be declared today at 3 pm, a source close to the MP Board has confirmed this to NDTV. The result will be hosted on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), mpbse.nic.in. The MPBSE 12th result will also be available at mpresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.



