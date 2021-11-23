  • Home
MPBSE MP Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table 2022 Released; Check Here

MP Board MPBSE Date Sheet 2022: The Madhya Pradesh board (MPBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022 dates.

MPBSE MP Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table 2022 Released; Check Here
MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th time table 2021-22 released (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

MPBSE Date Sheet 2022: The Madhya Pradesh board (MPBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022 dates. As per the exam schedule, Class 10 exams will be held from February 18 and Class 12 exams will begin on February 17. The exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm on the exam days.

Recommended: Check 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 students. 

Students will have to reach their exam centres by 8:30 am and undergo a mandatory thermal scanning. They will be allowed to enter up to 15 minutes prior to the exam.

MP Board 10th Time Table 2022

Date

Subject

February 18, 2022

Hindi

February 22

Mathematics

February 24

Urdu

February 26

Social Science

March 2

Science

March 5

English

March 8

Sanskrit

March 9

Marathi, Gujarati, Sindhi, Punjabi


For dumb students: Painting


For blind students: Music


March 10

All NSQF subjects

MP Board 12th Time Table 2022 (Arts, Science, Commerce)

Date

Subject

February 17

English

February 19

Hindi

February 21

English, Economics, Animal Husbandry Milk Trade Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, VOC 1st paper

February 23

Biotechnology, Indian Art

February 24

Biology

February 25

Political Science, VOC 2nd paper

February 28

Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Element of Science and Maths useful for Agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile, VOC 3rd paper

March 3

Mathematics

March 4

Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture (Humanities group), Home Science, Drawing and Designing, Bookkeeping and Accountancy, Environmental Education and Rural Development + Entrepreneurship (VOC)

March 7

Informatic Practices

March 9

Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health

March 10

Urdu, Marathi

March 11

All NSQF subjects, Physical Education

March 12

Sanskrit

Click here for the official notice, time table and other exam related information.

