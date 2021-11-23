MPBSE MP Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table 2022 Released; Check Here
MP Board MPBSE Date Sheet 2022: The Madhya Pradesh board (MPBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022 dates.
MPBSE Date Sheet 2022: The Madhya Pradesh board (MPBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022 dates. As per the exam schedule, Class 10 exams will be held from February 18 and Class 12 exams will begin on February 17. The exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm on the exam days.
Recommended: Check 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 students. Click Here to Download Free E-book.
Students will have to reach their exam centres by 8:30 am and undergo a mandatory thermal scanning. They will be allowed to enter up to 15 minutes prior to the exam.
MP Board 10th Time Table 2022
Date
Subject
February 18, 2022
Hindi
February 22
Mathematics
February 24
Urdu
February 26
Social Science
March 2
Science
March 5
English
March 8
Sanskrit
March 9
Marathi, Gujarati, Sindhi, Punjabi
For dumb students: Painting
For blind students: Music
March 10
All NSQF subjects
MP Board 12th Time Table 2022 (Arts, Science, Commerce)
Date
Subject
February 17
English
February 19
Hindi
February 21
English, Economics, Animal Husbandry Milk Trade Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, VOC 1st paper
February 23
Biotechnology, Indian Art
February 24
Biology
February 25
Political Science, VOC 2nd paper
February 28
Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Element of Science and Maths useful for Agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile, VOC 3rd paper
March 3
Mathematics
March 4
Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture (Humanities group), Home Science, Drawing and Designing, Bookkeeping and Accountancy, Environmental Education and Rural Development + Entrepreneurship (VOC)
March 7
Informatic Practices
March 9
Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health
March 10
Urdu, Marathi
March 11
All NSQF subjects, Physical Education
March 12
Sanskrit
Click here for the official notice, time table and other exam related information.