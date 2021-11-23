Image credit: Shutterstock MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th time table 2021-22 released (representational)

MPBSE Date Sheet 2022: The Madhya Pradesh board (MPBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022 dates. As per the exam schedule, Class 10 exams will be held from February 18 and Class 12 exams will begin on February 17. The exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm on the exam days.

Students will have to reach their exam centres by 8:30 am and undergo a mandatory thermal scanning. They will be allowed to enter up to 15 minutes prior to the exam.

MP Board 10th Time Table 2022

Date Subject February 18, 2022 Hindi February 22 Mathematics February 24 Urdu February 26 Social Science March 2 Science March 5 English March 8 Sanskrit March 9 Marathi, Gujarati, Sindhi, Punjabi

For dumb students: Painting

For blind students: Music

March 10 All NSQF subjects

MP Board 12th Time Table 2022 (Arts, Science, Commerce)

Date Subject February 17 English February 19 Hindi February 21 English, Economics, Animal Husbandry Milk Trade Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, VOC 1st paper February 23 Biotechnology, Indian Art February 24 Biology February 25 Political Science, VOC 2nd paper February 28 Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Element of Science and Maths useful for Agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile, VOC 3rd paper March 3 Mathematics March 4 Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture (Humanities group), Home Science, Drawing and Designing, Bookkeeping and Accountancy, Environmental Education and Rural Development + Entrepreneurship (VOC) March 7 Informatic Practices March 9 Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health March 10 Urdu, Marathi March 11 All NSQF subjects, Physical Education March 12 Sanskrit

Click here for the official notice, time table and other exam related information.