Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has announced the dates for special MP Board Exams 2021. The MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 examinations will begin on September 1 and will end on September 25, 2021. These exams are being organized for the students who are not satisfied with the marks they are awarded in Class 10 and Class 12. s

The last date to register for the MP Board Class 10, 12 special exam was August 10 which has now been extended to August 15. The students who missed to register themselves previously can now do it on the MPONLINE portal. The exam will be held in offline mode.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा हाई स्कूल ,हायर सेकेंडरी और हायर सेकेंडरी व्यावसायिक परीक्षा 2021 की विशेष परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए ऑनलाइन पंजीयन करने की तिथि 15 अगस्त 2021 तक बढ़ाई गई है। पूर्व में यह 10 अगस्त निर्धारित थी। pic.twitter.com/rOwxBbrJIY — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) August 10, 2021

MPBSE Board Exam 2021: How to apply for MP 10th 12th Special Exam

Go to the official website of MPBSE MP Board- mpbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the login window

Students are now required to fill in their username, password, security code and other details

After filling in the details, click on submit

Students must note down the receipt number appeared on the screen

Now, take a print of the application form for future reference.

Students can also withdraw their registrations from August 11 to August 15 through the link available on the MPONLINE portal.

The board will not charge any fees from the students to appear in these examinations.

Students can appear for one subject or for all the subjects if they are not satisfied with the marks awarded to them, or if they want to improve their performance.

In an official notice released by the MP Board, it has been informed that the marks awarded in the special examination are final and will not be changed later.

Marks secured by the students in the special exam will be considered final and the marks secured in previous board exams will not be considered.