MP Board 12th Result Declared, Pass Percentage Decreases By 3.56 Points

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE, has declared the result of Class 12 final exams. In MP Board 12th result, 68.81% students have qualified for higher education. This year’s pass percentage is a 3.56 percentage-point decrease from last year’s 72.37%. Also, pass percentage of girl students is better than the boys’ in MP board 12th result 2020. While 73.40% girls have passed in MP board 12th results, only 64.66% boys could qualify for higher education.

However, both boys' and girls' pass percentage have decreased significantly in comparison to last year’s result.

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Pass Percentage Comparison

Particulars 2019 2020 Overall Pass Percentage 72.37 68.81 Girls’ Pass Percentage 76.31 73.40 Boys’ Pass Percentage 68.94 64.66

Girls have outshined boys in the toppers’ list as well. In the Arts stream, first five toppers are girls.

Government schools have performed better in MP Board 12th result. While the pass percentage of private schools is at 64.93%, the pass percentage for government schools is at 71.43%.

Candidates will be able to check their MPBSE 12th Result from the official websites, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in by using their roll number and application number.

Candidates, who remain unsatisfied with their MP board result will be able to apply for re-checking answer sheets within 15 days. The details regarding re-evaluation of MPBSE 12th answer sheet will be available on the official website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Applications for answer sheet re-evaluation can also be submitted using “MPBSE” or “MPMOBILE” android apps.