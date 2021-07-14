MP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: MPBSE Matric Result To Be Declared Today

Image credit: Shutterstock MP board 10th result 2021 today on the official websites (representational)

MP board 10th result live updates: MPBSE Matric or Class 10 results will be declared today on the official websites of the board. According to official information, MP board 10th results will be announced at 4 pm, after which links to check individual results will be activated at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The board said some unofficial websites, which students may use to check their results in case the official websites crash due to heavy traffic during the result hour. However, it is recommended that students verify their results from an official source when it is available.

Students can also download the MPBSE MOBILE app where they can use their roll numbers to check results.

This year, the MP board did not conduct Class 10 exams and results have been prepared based on an alternative assessment scheme.