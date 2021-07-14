MP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: MPBSE Matric Result To Be Declared Today
MP board 10th result live updates: MPBSE Matric or Class 10 results will be declared today on the official websites of the board. According to official information, MP board 10th results will be announced at 4 pm, after which links to check individual results will be activated at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The board said some unofficial websites, which students may use to check their results in case the official websites crash due to heavy traffic during the result hour. However, it is recommended that students verify their results from an official source when it is available.
Students can also download the MPBSE MOBILE app where they can use their roll numbers to check results.
This year, the MP board did not conduct Class 10 exams and results have been prepared based on an alternative assessment scheme.
Live updates
MP board Matric result 2021: Official websites
Once declared, students can check MPBSE matric results on the following websites:
- mpbse.nic.in
- mpresults.nic.in
- mpbse.mponline.gov.in
MP board 10th result 2021 today
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce Class 10 results today. Board exams for this year's students were cancelled and the results will be based on their performance in the past examinations.