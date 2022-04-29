MPBSE, Madhya Pradesh Board To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today

MPBSE 10th, 12th results will be declared today

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced on Friday, April 29. A total of 18 lakh students who have appeared in the Class 10, 12 examinations will get their result at 1 PM. “The examination results of High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary (Vocational), Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) Physical Education Training Patropadhi Main Examination 2022 organized by the Board of Secondary Education will be declared on 29 April 2022 at 1.00 PM," read the social media post of the Madhya Pradesh government. MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live Updates



The MP Board Class 10, 12 examinations were held between February 17 and March 12. The Class 10, 12 results once released will be available on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.



Last year, MPBSE declared the Class 10th result on July 14, while Class 12 result on July 29. Both the 10th and 12th exam results received 100 per cent pass percentage.



MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check



1. Visit the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in



2. Click on 10th, 12th exam result 2022 link



3. Enter your log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number



4. MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on screen



5. Download, take a print out for further reference.



The Madhya Pradesh Board had released a revised marking scheme this year. As per the revised marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.



The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks overall, including the practical exam to pass the board exam.

