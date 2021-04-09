Image credit: mpbse.mponline.gov.in (screengrab) MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 admit card 2021 released at Mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MP board admit card 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released admit cards for high school (Class 10), higher secondary (Class 12), higher secondary vocational final exams and other exams. School principals can download admit cards from the official website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. MPBSE Class 10 exams will begin from April 30, 2021 and the MPBSE Class 12 exams are scheduled to start from May 1, 2021.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to know

To download MP board admit cards, principals will have to login with their application numbers. Here is the direct link to download MPBSE admit card 2021 for class 10 and class 12:

MPBSE MP Board admit card 2021: Direct link

मंडल द्वारा संचालित हाईस्कूल / हायर सेकेण्डरी / हायर सेकेण्डरी व्होकेशनल एवं अन्य परीक्षाओं के प्रवेश-पत्र MPONLINE के पोर्टल https://t.co/rjx0MbQibq पर Upload किये गए है। संस्था प्राचार्य परीक्षार्थियों को प्रवेश पत्र Download कर अपने हस्ताक्षर व पद मुद्रा अंकित कर उपलब्ध करावे। pic.twitter.com/HI4q2P4nxr — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 9, 2021

School principals will download the admit cards, sign and distribute among students. Any error on an admit card can be corrected through the MPONLINE portal till April 15, by paying a fee, the board said.

The board had previously reduced the syllabi of Class 10 and Class 12 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, the board announced that students will have two options – online and offline – to appear for the upcoming pre-board exams in the government schools.

Students can appear for the exams at home or through the online examination portal. Classes 9 and 11 final exam students will also get this option, the board had said.