MPBSE Exams 2021: Last Date For Exam Form Submission Extended To December 31

MPBSE Exams 2021: The students of Classes 10 and 12 can submit the examination form along with a late fee amounting to Rs 100.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 21, 2020 11:12 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Madhya Pradesh extends deadline for examination form submission
Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department (MPBSE) has extended the last date for submission of examination forms for the session 2020-21 till December 31. The students of Classes 10 and 12 can submit the examination form along with a late fee amounting to Rs 100. Earlier the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department used to charge higher late fees. The students can submit the application in an online format the official website mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE has created different slabs for submission of late along with the examination form 2020. Students who submit the examination form by December 31 are liable to pay Rs 100 late fee, those who pay until January 15, 2021 are required to pay Rs 2,000, those who pay until March 31, 2021 will have to pay Rs 10,000.

MPBSE has shared the information about the extension of the last date of submission of examination form and reduction in late fee on its official Twitter handle.

Madhya Pradesh had opened its schools for Classes 10 and 12 on December 18 due to the upcoming board examinations. The students of Classes 9 and 11 were allowed to attend the school once or twice a week.

