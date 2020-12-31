MPBSE Board Exam 2021 Registration Ends Today

MPBSE exam 2021 registration ends today. However, students will be able to submit their application forms till March-end by paying a late fee.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 31, 2020 11:03 am IST

MPBSE Board Exam 2021 Registration Ends Today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Registration for the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will end today, December 31, 2020. Candidates can submit their exam forms on the official website of the board by paying a late fee of Rs 100. Students can submit the online application at mpbse.nic.in.

However, students will be allowed to submit their board exam application forms up to January 15 with a late fee of Rs 2,000 and up to January 31 with a late fee of Rs 5,000.

Those candidates who submit their application forms after January 15 will have to pay a late fee of Rs 10,000. The application window will be available till March 31.

MPBSE had shared this information about the extension of the last date of submission of examination forms on its official Twitter handle.

Schools in Madhya Pradesh had reopened on December 18 for Classes 10, 12 students who will appear in their board exams.

The decision to reopen schools for Class 10 and 12 students has been taken keeping in view the upcoming board examinations, School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said.

MP Board Exam 2021: FAQs On Application Form


