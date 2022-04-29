MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 To Be Declared Shortly; Here's How To Check MP Board Result

Image credit: Shutterstock MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 releasing today

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 will be declared shortly on the official websites-- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. As per the schedule, the MPBSE result 2022 will be announced at 1 pm today, April 29. To check the MP Board results, candidates will need to enter their roll numbers and dates of birth.

To pass the Madhya Pradesh Board exams, candidates will have to score at least 30 per cent marks in each subject and practical exams. The MPBSE has revised the marking scheme for board exams this year. According to the MP Board's revised marking scheme for Class 10 and Class 12, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check



1. Visit the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in



2. Click on 10th, 12th exam result 2022 link



3. Enter your log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number



4. MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on screen



5. Download, take a print out for further reference.

Over 18 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Madhya Pradesh this year. The MP Board exams 2022 were conducted between February 17 and March 12, 2022 at various exam centres across the state.