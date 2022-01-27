MP Shashi Tharoor Urges Postponement Of Kerala Technological University Semester Exams

  • Home
Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "Amidst the grave Covid situation where multiple Universities have postponed exams, Kerala Technological University should concede student demands for semester examination postponement. Student lives are precious and should not be put at risk to fulfil a procedural deadline."

Updated: Jan 27, 2022

Kerala Technological University semester exams will be held from January 29
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

Amid rise in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, the students are demanding to postpone the Kerala Technological University semester examinations that is scheduled to be held from January 29. Supporting the students' demand, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urged the Kerala Technological University to postpone the semester examination.

Students also took to twitter to raise their demand with #PostponeKTUexam.


The Kerala Technological University will conduct the fourth-semester Honours examinations on January 29 and the BTech seventh-semester regular and supplementary examinations on January 31. The detail guidelines on semester examinations are available at the official website- ktu.edu.in.

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Thiruvananthapuram semester exam exam postponed
