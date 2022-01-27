MP Shashi Tharoor Urges Postponement Of Kerala Technological University Semester Exams

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Kerala Technological University semester exams will be held from January 29

Amid rise in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, the students are demanding to postpone the Kerala Technological University semester examinations that is scheduled to be held from January 29. Supporting the students' demand, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urged the Kerala Technological University to postpone the semester examination.

MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "Amidst the grave Covid situation where multiple Universities have postponed exams, Kerala Technological University should concede student demands for semester examination postponement. Student lives are precious and should not be put at risk to fulfil a procedural deadline."

Amidst the grave Covid situation where multiple Universities have postponed exams, Kerala Technological University should concede student demands for semester examination postponement. Student lives are precious &shld not be put at risk to fulfil a procedural deadline. @CMOKerala — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 27, 2022





Students also took to twitter to raise their demand with #PostponeKTUexam.

The Kerala Technological University will conduct the fourth-semester Honours examinations on January 29 and the BTech seventh-semester regular and supplementary examinations on January 31. The detail guidelines on semester examinations are available at the official website- ktu.edu.in.