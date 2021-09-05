MP School Admission 2021: Revised Schedule For Admission Under RTE Released

Revised schedule of Madhya Pradesh school admission 2021 under RTE Act released

School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh has released the revised schedule for Madhya Pradesh school admission 2021 under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. As per the revised schedule, the application process will be free of cost in non-grant recognized non-government schools for the academic session 2020-21.

The registrations will commence on September 6 and will continue till September 16, 2021. Parents can download the acknowledgment and get the original documents verified at the centers between September 7 and September 17, 2021.

आरटीई के तहत नि:शुल्क प्रवेश के लिए संशोधित समय सारणी जारी



स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा शिक्षा का अधिकार अधिनियम के अंतर्गत शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 के लिए गैर अनुदान मान्यता प्राप्त अशासकीय स्कूलों में ऑनलाइन नि:शुल्क प्रवेश प्रक्रिया की संशोधित समय सारणी जारी की है। pic.twitter.com/qeoIqTqGML — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) September 3, 2021

The department will conduct the online lottery for admission on September 23. Candidates will be informed about their allotted school via SMS.

To complete the application process successfully, candidates need to download the allotment from the official website. All the shortlisted candidates will be required to download the latter for admission to their respective schools.

Candidates need to submit the allotment letter at their respective schools between September 24 and September 30.