  • Home
  • Education
  • MP School Admission 2021: Revised Schedule For Admission Under RTE Released

MP School Admission 2021: Revised Schedule For Admission Under RTE Released

School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh has released the revised schedule for Madhya Pradesh school admission 2021 under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 5, 2021 10:16 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Commendable How Teachers Ensured Education Continues In Covid Times: PM Modi
581 School Students Showcase Innovative Ideas At National Meet
NEP Is Nagpur Education Policy, Says Karnataka Congress Chief
Delhi Government's Move To Reopen Schools 'Premature': Delhi Congress Chief
Teachers' Day 2021: Delhi Government To Award 122 Teachers Today
Did Our Duty, Happy To Be Recognised: Delhi Teachers On Receiving Awards
MP School Admission 2021: Revised Schedule For Admission Under RTE Released
Revised schedule of Madhya Pradesh school admission 2021 under RTE Act released
New Delhi:

School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh has released the revised schedule for Madhya Pradesh school admission 2021 under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. As per the revised schedule, the application process will be free of cost in non-grant recognized non-government schools for the academic session 2020-21.

The registrations will commence on September 6 and will continue till September 16, 2021. Parents can download the acknowledgment and get the original documents verified at the centers between September 7 and September 17, 2021.

The department will conduct the online lottery for admission on September 23. Candidates will be informed about their allotted school via SMS.

To complete the application process successfully, candidates need to download the allotment from the official website. All the shortlisted candidates will be required to download the latter for admission to their respective schools.

Candidates need to submit the allotment letter at their respective schools between September 24 and September 30.

Click here for more Education News
MP Board exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JNU Approves Controversial Course On ‘Counter-Terrorism’: Sources
JNU Approves Controversial Course On ‘Counter-Terrorism’: Sources
Commendable How Teachers Ensured Education Continues In Covid Times: PM Modi
Commendable How Teachers Ensured Education Continues In Covid Times: PM Modi
581 School Students Showcase Innovative Ideas At National Meet
581 School Students Showcase Innovative Ideas At National Meet
NEP Is Nagpur Education Policy, Says Karnataka Congress Chief
NEP Is Nagpur Education Policy, Says Karnataka Congress Chief
Delhi Government's Move To Reopen Schools 'Premature': Delhi Congress Chief
Delhi Government's Move To Reopen Schools 'Premature': Delhi Congress Chief
.......................... Advertisement ..........................