MP PPT 2020: PEB To Release Admit Cards of Diploma Programmes Soon, Check Details

To download the MP PPT admit card 2020, candidates would have to login into the portal using their application number and date of birth.

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (PEB) will soon release the admit card of MP PPT 2020 diploma programmes.

Madhya Pradesh PPT admit card will be released on the official website of entrance exam conducting authority. For all the candidates who will submit their application form before the last date, the admit card will be available in an online mode.

MP PPT 2020 admit card will incorporate all the necessary details regarding the examination time, centre and time along with exam day guidelines.

It is to be noted that candidates with proper admit card of MP PPT 2020 will only be allowed to appear for the examination, failing which, the entry will not be permitted in the examination centre.

Steps to download MP PPT Admit Card 2020

·Visit official website of MP PPT 2020.

·Click on the admit card link.

·Log in with application number and password.

·On successful login, MP PPT 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

·Download the admit card and take a print out.

Which Details will be Mentioned in MP PPT Admit Card 2020

·Candidate’s Name

·Roll Number

·Photograph & Signature of the candidate

·Identification mark as mentioned by the candidate in the application form.

·Exam Date and Time

·Exam Centre details

·Exam Day Guidelines

Exam Day Guidelines of MP PPT 2020

·Candidates are requested to reach the exam centre at least 2 hours before the exam.

·Candidates have to bring their admit card with them to the exam centre.

·Candidates must bring a Photo ID proof with them to the exam centre.

·No electronic gadget is allowed inside the examination form.



