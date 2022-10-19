MP PAT Answer Key 2022 Out; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock MP PAT answer key 2022 out today.

MP PAT Answer Key 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the Madhya Pradesh Preliminary Agriculture Test (MP PAT) 2022 answer key today, October 19. Candidates can check and download the MP PAT 2022 answer key through the official website – peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates will need to enter their roll number and TAC code to download the answer key from the official website. Candidates can raise objections in online mode against the MP PAT 2022 answer key till October 21 by paying Rs 50 per question.

MP PAT 2022 Answer Key Direct Link

The MP PAT 2022 examination was held on October 15 and October 16. The exam is held for admission in four-year BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc (Hons) Forestry and BTech Agriculture Engineering courses in various institutions in Madhya Pradesh.

MP PAT 2022Answer Key: Steps To Download