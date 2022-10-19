MP PAT Answer Key 2022 Out; Direct Link Here

PAT Answer Key 2022: The MP PAT answer key is available on the official website. Candidates will need their roll number and TAC code to download the answer key.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 19, 2022 6:20 pm IST

MP PAT answer key 2022 out today.
Image credit: Shutterstock

MP PAT Answer Key 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the Madhya Pradesh Preliminary Agriculture Test (MP PAT) 2022 answer key today, October 19. Candidates can check and download the MP PAT 2022 answer key through the official website – peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates will need to enter their roll number and TAC code to download the answer key from the official website. Candidates can raise objections in online mode against the MP PAT 2022 answer key till October 21 by paying Rs 50 per question.

MP PAT 2022 Answer Key Direct Link

The MP PAT 2022 examination was held on October 15 and October 16. The exam is held for admission in four-year BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc (Hons) Forestry and BTech Agriculture Engineering courses in various institutions in Madhya Pradesh.

MP PAT 2022Answer Key: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website -peb.mp.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link “Online Question/Answer Objection - Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) - 2022”
  3. Click on Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) - 2022 Dated: 18/10/2022 under the Recruitment Test section.
  4. Enter the required credentials- roll number and TAC code.
  5. The MP PAT 2022 answer key will appear on the screen.
PEB Madhya Pradesh
