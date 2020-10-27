Image credit: peb.mp.gov.in MP PAT Admit Card 2020 Released; Direct Link, Exam Day Instructions

The Professional Examination Board, Madhya Pradesh, has released MP PAT 2020, DAHET 2020, and PV and FT admit cards. Candidates, who registered for the Agricultural, Animal Husbandry or the Pre-Veterinary and Fisheries entrance test can now visit the official website, peb.mp.gov.in. To download the MP PAT Admit card 2020, candidates will be required to use their application number and date of birth as login credentials.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the board will implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure safety of candidates and staff.

Before the start of each shift and after the last shift for the candidate, the seating area, including monitor, keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk chair, door handles, staircase railing, lift buttons and other points through which the virus can be passed on will be thoroughly sanitized.

To maintain social-distancing, candidates will be allowed to enter the examination venue as per the reporting and entry time at given in the MP PAT admit card.

MP PAT Admit Card 2020

MP DAHET 2020 Admit Card

MP PV&FT Admit Card 2020

How To Download MP PAT Admit Card 2020

Go to the official website, peb.mp.gov.in

Click on the exam (MP PAT 2020)

Read the instructions carefully and take a printout, if required.

Key in your application number, date of birth and answer the security question

Click on the ‘search’ button

Candidates are allowed to bring their admit card, ID card and other exam related documents, along with a simple transparent ballpoint pen, additional photograph, personal hand sanitizer (50 ml) and water in a transparent bottle to the examination hall.

On completion of a shift, candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner --one candidate at a time. Candidates will be required to drop the admit card and rough sheets in the designated boxes after displaying to the staff available next to dropbox. Failing to drop admit card or rough sheets in boxes may result in disqualification.