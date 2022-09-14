  • Home
  • Education
  • MP PAT 2022 Application Deadline Ends Today; Details Here

MP PAT 2022 Application Deadline Ends Today; Details Here

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will close the registration process for Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022 today, September 14.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 14, 2022 4:31 pm IST
None

RELATED NEWS

CUET Result 2022 Live: CUET UG Result Soon At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Application Form Correction Window Open
Jharkhand JCECE 2022 Counselling Process Begins For JEE Main Candidates
CAT 2022 Application Last Date Today; New Exam Centre Imphal Announced
AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022 For CBT Exam Out; Direct Link To Download
WBJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow; How To Check
ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Registration Begins Today For December Exam; Details Here
MP PAT 2022 Application Deadline Ends Today; Details Here
MP PAT application form last date today

MP PAT Application Form 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will close the registration process for Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022 today, September 14. The candidates who wish to apply for MPPEB PAT 2022 exam can do so through the official website- peb.mp.gov.in. Registered candidates can make changes in their MP PAT application form till September 19, 2022. The candidates who have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination to apply for MP PAT 2022 examination.

The MP PAT 2022 examination will be held on October 15 and 16. To apply for the PAT examination, candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Person with benchmark Disability (PwD) categories will have to pay Rs 250 as an application fee. While the candidates belonging to Unreserved (UR) category have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee.

MP PAT 2022: Important Dates

  • MP PAT application form release date - August 31, 2022
  • Last date to fill online application - September 14, 2022
  • Form correction window - August 31 to September 19, 2022
  • MP PAT 2022 exam dates - October 15-16, 2022

MP PAT Application Form 2022: Steps To Register

  1. Visit the official website - peb.mp.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the 'MP PAT 2022 Registration' link

  3. Register with the required details

  4. Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees

  5. Then click on the “Submit” button

  6. Download and print a copy of the MP PAT 2022 application form for future reference.

Direct Link: MP PAT Application Form 2022

MPPEB will conduct the MP PAT 2022 examination to provide admission to candidates in four-year BSc (Honours) Agriculture, BSc (Honours) Horticulture, BSc (Honours) Forestry and BTech Agriculture Engineering courses.

Click here for more Education News
Madhya Pradesh Vyapam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET Result 2022 Live: CUET UG Result Soon At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Application Form Correction Window Open
Live | CUET Result 2022 Live: CUET UG Result Soon At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Application Form Correction Window Open
Jharkhand JCECE 2022 Counselling Process Begins For JEE Main Candidates
Jharkhand JCECE 2022 Counselling Process Begins For JEE Main Candidates
CAT 2022 Application Last Date Today; New Exam Centre Imphal Announced
CAT 2022 Application Last Date Today; New Exam Centre Imphal Announced
AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022 For CBT Exam Out; Direct Link To Download
AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022 For CBT Exam Out; Direct Link To Download
WBJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow; How To Check
WBJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow; How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................