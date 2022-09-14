MP PAT 2022 Application Deadline Ends Today; Details Here

MP PAT application form last date today

MP PAT Application Form 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will close the registration process for Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022 today, September 14. The candidates who wish to apply for MPPEB PAT 2022 exam can do so through the official website- peb.mp.gov.in. Registered candidates can make changes in their MP PAT application form till September 19, 2022. The candidates who have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination to apply for MP PAT 2022 examination.

None

The MP PAT 2022 examination will be held on October 15 and 16. To apply for the PAT examination, candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Person with benchmark Disability (PwD) categories will have to pay Rs 250 as an application fee. While the candidates belonging to Unreserved (UR) category have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee.

MP PAT 2022: Important Dates

MP PAT application form release date - August 31, 2022

Last date to fill online application - September 14, 2022

Form correction window - August 31 to September 19, 2022

MP PAT 2022 exam dates - October 15-16, 2022

MP PAT Application Form 2022: Steps To Register

Visit the official website - peb.mp.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the 'MP PAT 2022 Registration' link Register with the required details Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees Then click on the “Submit” button Download and print a copy of the MP PAT 2022 application form for future reference.

Direct Link: MP PAT Application Form 2022

MPPEB will conduct the MP PAT 2022 examination to provide admission to candidates in four-year BSc (Honours) Agriculture, BSc (Honours) Horticulture, BSc (Honours) Forestry and BTech Agriculture Engineering courses.