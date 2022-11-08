  • Home
  • Education
  • MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Dates Out For MBBS, BDS Course; Check Schedule

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Dates Out For MBBS, BDS Course; Check Schedule

MP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 dates is released on the official website- dme.mponline.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 8, 2022 11:42 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Withdraws 22 MBBS Seats Against All India UG Counselling 2022
Haryana NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round-1 Document Verification Starts Tomorrow; Timings, Venue Here
UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Choice Filling Ends Today, Know Round 1 Allotment Date
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mock Allotment Result Today
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Mock Allotment Result Tomorrow; Know When, Where To Check
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC To Close Round 2 Registrations Tomorrow; Details Here
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Dates Out For MBBS, BDS Course; Check Schedule
MP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 schedule is released.
Image credit: Shuttertsock

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (MP NEET UG) counselling 2022 round 2 schedule. Candidates can check and download the MP NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule through the official website- dme.mponline.gov.in. As per the schedule, the vacancy chart and eligible candidates list will be published on November 16, 2022.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

To register online for the counselling candidates first need to visit the official website of DME and then click on the MP NEET UG counselling 2022 link on the home page. Candidates then need to enter their login credentials and then click on submit. After that, fill in the application form and pay the necessary counselling fees. Also Read || MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Important Dates

EventsDatesDays
Publication of vacancy chart and eligible candidates list for the second round November 16, 20221 Day
Fresh choice filling and choice locking (compulsory for all candidates who want to participate in the second round including admitted candidates of the first round who have opted for up-gradation)November 17 - November 20, 2022 (12 midnight)4 Days
Allotment result second roundNovember 23, 2022-
Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admissionNovember 24 - November 30, 2022 (till 5 pm)7 Days
Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admissionNovember 17 - November 20, 2022 (12 midnight)7 Days


Click here for more Education News
MP NEET Counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jawaharlal Nehru University To Release PG Second Merit List 2022 Today
Jawaharlal Nehru University To Release PG Second Merit List 2022 Today
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Special Round Registration Ends Today At Eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Special Round Registration Ends Today At Eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Choice Filling Window To Be Closed Today
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Choice Filling Window To Be Closed Today
GATE 2023: Application Modification Window To Open Today At Gate.iitk.ac.in, Know How To Make Changes
GATE 2023: Application Modification Window To Open Today At Gate.iitk.ac.in, Know How To Make Changes
Karnataka UG NEET 2022 Mock Seat Allotment Result Announced
Karnataka UG NEET 2022 Mock Seat Allotment Result Announced
.......................... Advertisement ..........................