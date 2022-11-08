MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Dates Out For MBBS, BDS Course; Check Schedule
MP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 dates is released on the official website- dme.mponline.gov.in.
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (MP NEET UG) counselling 2022 round 2 schedule. Candidates can check and download the MP NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule through the official website- dme.mponline.gov.in. As per the schedule, the vacancy chart and eligible candidates list will be published on November 16, 2022.
Recommended: NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities) as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now
Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now
MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now
To register online for the counselling candidates first need to visit the official website of DME and then click on the MP NEET UG counselling 2022 link on the home page. Candidates then need to enter their login credentials and then click on submit. After that, fill in the application form and pay the necessary counselling fees. Also Read || MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|Days
|Publication of vacancy chart and eligible candidates list for the second round
|November 16, 2022
|1 Day
|Fresh choice filling and choice locking (compulsory for all candidates who want to participate in the second round including admitted candidates of the first round who have opted for up-gradation)
|November 17 - November 20, 2022 (12 midnight)
|4 Days
|Allotment result second round
|November 23, 2022
|-
|Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission
|November 24 - November 30, 2022 (till 5 pm)
|7 Days
|Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission
|November 17 - November 20, 2022 (12 midnight)
|7 Days