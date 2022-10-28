MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

MP NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Office of Commissioner Medical Education Board, Madhya Pradesh has declared the state's NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result today, October 28. The Madhya Pradesh NEET UG first round allotment list includes the allotted course and college details of candidates registered for the state's NEET counselling. Aspirants can check the allotment list available on the official website-- dme.mponline.gov.in. Candidates can also download their allotment letter by entering details like NEET UG 2022 roll number and password for further processing.

Candidates who are satisfied with the MP NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result can report at the allotted Medical, Dental college in person for document verifications and admission process between October 29 to November 4, 2022. DME MP has released the provisional allotment list for candidates seeking admission in MBBS and BDS courses offered by various government clloege, government-aided colleges and institutions across the state.

Direct Link: MP NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result: How To Check

Go to the official website– dme.mponline.gov.in. Click on “DME Under Graduate Counselling (MBBS/BDS Course)" link Now go to the 'Latest Instruction' section and select the link for first round allotment list The MP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment list will be displayed on the screen Search your name in the pdf using shortcut (ctrl+f) key and download the allotment list PDF

The DME Madhya Pradesh has also released the college-wise and course-wise opening and closing rank. Candidates can also check the ranks and cut-off scores available on the official website.