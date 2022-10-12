MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins; Check Important Dates
The Office of Commissioner Medical Education Board, Madhya Pradesh which administers the state's NEET UG counselling has started the registration for admission into MBBS, BDS programmes.
The candidates can register for the Madhya Pradesh NEET UG round 1 counselling from October 12 to 20, 2022. The date of publication of vacancies and filing objections against vacancies is between October 17 and 18. The MP NEET UG counselling state merit list of registered candidates will be issued on October 21.
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|MP NEET UG 2022 counselling registration at DME portal
|October 12 to 20, 2022
|Publication of vacancies and invitation of objection against vacancies
|October 17 to 18, 2022
|Disposal of objection and publication of final vacancies
|October 19, 2022
|Publication of state merit list of registered candidates.
|October 21, 2022
|Choice filling and locking by MP Domicile registered candidates
|October 22 to 25, 2022
|MP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result
|October 28, 2022
|Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college for documents verifications and admission.
|October 29 to November 4, 2022
|Opt for seat degradation after admission by the candidate
|October 29 to November 4, 2022
|Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level
|October 29 to November 4, 2022
MP NEET UG Counselling: Steps to Register Online
- Go to the official website-- dme.mponline.gov.in
- Generate user ID and password by filling basic registration
- Login with generated credentials and fill the application form as instructed
- Upload certificates as required and pay the counselling fee
- Submit it and download the Madhya Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2022 registration form.