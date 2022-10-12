MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins; Check Important Dates

  • Home
The Office of Commissioner Medical Education Board, Madhya Pradesh which administers the state's NEET UG counselling has started the registration for admission into MBBS, BDS programmes.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 12, 2022 2:09 pm IST

MP NEET UG counselling 2022 started

MP NEET UG Counselling: The Office of Commissioner Medical Education Board, Madhya Pradesh which administers the state's NEET UG counselling has started the registration for admission into MBBS and BDS programmes. The Madhya Pradesh NEET UG counselling registration is for admission to the academic year 2022-23. The official website-- dme.mponline.gov.in is hosting the registration process for MP NEET UG counselling.

The candidates can register for the Madhya Pradesh NEET UG round 1 counselling from October 12 to 20, 2022. The date of publication of vacancies and filing objections against vacancies is between October 17 and 18. The MP NEET UG counselling state merit list of registered candidates will be issued on October 21.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Important Dates

EventsDates
MP NEET UG 2022 counselling registration at DME portalOctober 12 to 20, 2022
Publication of vacancies and invitation of objection against vacancies
October 17 to 18, 2022
Disposal of objection and publication of final vacancies
October 19, 2022
Publication of state merit list of registered candidates.
October 21, 2022
Choice filling and locking by MP Domicile registered candidates
October 22 to 25, 2022
MP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment resultOctober 28, 2022
Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college for documents verifications and admission.
October 29 to November 4, 2022
Opt for seat degradation after admission by the candidate
October 29 to November 4, 2022
Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level
October 29 to November 4, 2022

MP NEET UG Counselling: Steps to Register Online

  1. Go to the official website-- dme.mponline.gov.in
  2. Generate user ID and password by filling basic registration
  3. Login with generated credentials and fill the application form as instructed
  4. Upload certificates as required and pay the counselling fee
  5. Submit it and download the Madhya Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2022 registration form.
NEET 2022
