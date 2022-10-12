MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins; Check Important Dates

MP NEET UG counselling 2022 started

MP NEET UG Counselling: The Office of Commissioner Medical Education Board, Madhya Pradesh which administers the state's NEET UG counselling has started the registration for admission into MBBS and BDS programmes. The Madhya Pradesh NEET UG counselling registration is for admission to the academic year 2022-23. The official website-- dme.mponline.gov.in is hosting the registration process for MP NEET UG counselling.

The candidates can register for the Madhya Pradesh NEET UG round 1 counselling from October 12 to 20, 2022. The date of publication of vacancies and filing objections against vacancies is between October 17 and 18. The MP NEET UG counselling state merit list of registered candidates will be issued on October 21.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates MP NEET UG 2022 counselling registration at DME portal October 12 to 20, 2022 Publication of vacancies and invitation of objection against vacancies

October 17 to 18, 2022

Disposal of objection and publication of final vacancies

October 19, 2022

Publication of state merit list of registered candidates.

October 21, 2022 Choice filling and locking by MP Domicile registered candidates

October 22 to 25, 2022

MP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result October 28, 2022

Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college for documents verifications and admission.

October 29 to November 4, 2022

Opt for seat degradation after admission by the candidate

October 29 to November 4, 2022

Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level

October 29 to November 4, 2022



MP NEET UG Counselling: Steps to Register Online