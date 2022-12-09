MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Choice Filling, Choice Locking Begins At Dme.mponline.gov.in

Image credit: Shutterstock MP NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round

MP NEET UG 2022: The Department of Medical Education (DME) has started the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (MP NEET UG) counselling 2022 choice filling and choice locking process from today, December 9. The choices can be filled and locked through the official website– dme.mponline.gov.in. Candidates can complete the process till 11:59 pm of December 11, 2022.

As per the MP NEET UG counselling 2022 schedule, the seat allotment result of the mop-up round will be declared on December 14. Candidates whose names are on the allotment list will be required to report at the allotted Medical and Dental colleges in person for document verification and admission from December 15 to December 17, 2022 (till 5 pm).

Once the counselling process for the mop-up round is complete, the MP NEET UG college-level admission against stray vacancies for MBBS and BDS courses for eligible candidates will be conducted from December 19, 2022.

The MP UG mop-up round online registration was held from December 1 to December 7, 2022. The revised state merit list of registered candidates and eligible candidate list was released on December 8. DME also announced the vacancies of the mop-up round on December 8, 2022.