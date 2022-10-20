Image credit: Shutterstock MP NEET UG 2022 counselling merit list will be declared tomorrow.

MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (MP NEET UG) counselling 2022 merit list will be released tomorrow, October 21. Candidates can check and download the MP NEET UG 2022 merit list through the official website – dme.mponline.gov.in. The Madhya Pradesh domicile registered candidates can complete the choice filling and locking process from October 22 to October 25. The first round allotment result will be released on October 28. Candidates can report for the document verification process to the allotted medical and dental college from October 29 to November 4, 2022.

Recommended: NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities) as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

Candidates can opt for upgradation through login after admission from October 29 to November 4. The online resignation or cancellation of admission at the college level is also from October 29 to November 4, 2022.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Merit List: Steps To Download