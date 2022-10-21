MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Merit List Out; Round 1 Allotment On October 28

MP NEET UG merit list released

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Office of Commissioner Medical Education Board, Madhya Pradesh has released the merit list of state's NEET UG counselling 2022 today, October 21. Candidates registered for MP NEET UG counselling can check the merit list on the official website – dme.mponline.gov.in. The merit list has been prepared considering the NEET UG 2022 rank and NEET percentile. The registrations for MP state combined NEET UG Counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS courses were held between October 12 and 20, 2022.

Candidates shortlisted in the Madhya Pradesh NEET UG merit list can complete choice filling and locking from October 22 to 25, 2022. The MP NEET UG round 1 allotment result will be declared on October 28, 2022. Candidates can report at the allotted Medical, Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission between October 29 to November 4, 2022.

