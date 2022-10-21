MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Merit List To Be Out Today

Image credit: Shutterstock MP NEET UG counselling 2022 merit list will be released today.

MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (MP NEET UG) counselling 2022 merit list will be released today, October 21. To download the MP NEET UG 2022 merit list candidates first need to visit the official website – dme.mponline.gov.in. Then click on “DME- Under Graduate Counselling (MBBS/BDS course)” and then click on the MP NEET UG counselling 2022 first merit list link. Candidates after need to enter their login credentials and click on submit. The MP NEET UG 2022 merit list will appear on the screen.

The MP NEET UG 2022 merit list will have the names of the candidates who have appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam, secured the required minimum score and proceeded to the counselling round. The MP NEET UG 2022 merit list will include the candidate's name in the order of merit, NEET UG 2022 roll number, rank, gender, domicile, percentile and a total score obtained.

Candidates can complete the choice filling and locking process from October 22 to October 25. The MP NEET UG counselling 2022 first-round allotment result will be released on October 28. The reporting for the document verification process to the allotted medical and dental college from October 29 to November 4, 2022.