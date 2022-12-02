MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: DME Issues Notice For Submission Of Bond, Deposition Of Caution Money

Image credit: Shutterstock MP NEET 2022 Counselling

The Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has released an important notice today regarding the submission of bond and deposition of caution money or security deposit at the time of admission for the MP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling.

Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!

Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here

As per the DME notice, allotted candidates from the first or second round of counselling who want to opt for upgradation in subsequent rounds of counselling will have to submit an affidavit on Rs 500 stamp paper to the Dean or Principal of the institution.

The affidavit should also include that in case the candidate is not upgrading in subsequent rounds, he or she will need to furnish rural service and seat leaving bond separately in the name of the Dean or Director.

In addition to this, the institute shall take the security money or caution money from the finally admitted candidates only.

Meanwhile, the MP NEET UG counselling 2022 dates for round 2, mop-up, and college-level admission was revised by DME recently. The fresh registration process for MP NEET UG 2022 counselling started today, December 2 and candidates can submit their applications till December 7, 2022. And candidates need to report to the allotted college by tomorrow, December 3, 2022.