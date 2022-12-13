MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates For Mop-Up, Stray Vacancy Rounds Revised

MP NEET UG mop-up round, stray vacancy rounds date revised

The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has revised the NEET UG Counselling 2022 dates against the mop-up and stray vacancy rounds. The dme.mponline.gov.in is hosting the MP NEET UG 2022 mop-up round and stray vacancy round counselling dates for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.

According to the revised NEET UG dates, the department will announce the NEET UG mop-up round result on December 16 (5 pm). While reporting at the allotted medical and dental college in person for document verification and admission can be done between December 16 and December 18.

The UG medical aspirants were previously required to report at the allotted colleges till December 18 while the mop-up round seat allotment result was to be declared on December 14, 2022.

The publication of vacancies and list of eligible candidates for filling stray vacancies will be made available on December 19. Invitation of online application (choice-filling) by the eligible candidate on portal against vacancies and college-wise merit list of applicants (real time merit) 10 times the number of college vacancies will be made available by the department on December 20. Reporting against the stray vacancy round for online attendance can be done on December 21 between 3 pm and 7 pm.