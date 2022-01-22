MP NEET UG Counselling 2021: State Merit List Today; Official Website To Check Status

MP NEET UG state merit list today at dme.mponline.gov.in

The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, will release the state merit list for admission to MBBS and BDS seats today, January 22. Medical aspirants who registered against NEET UG 2021 MP round 1 counselling can check their status at the official website -- dme.mponline.gov.in. NEET counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats is held by the respective state authorities. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) administers the NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee.

Candidates shortlisted in the state merit list can fill their choices and lock them between January 23 and January 27, 2022. DME will release the final round 1 seat allotment result on January 31. Applicants will be required to report to the allotted medical and dental colleges in person for document verification and admission between February 1 and February 7. The MP NEET UG Counselling will be held in one more round. The vacancy status of MP NEET UG counselling will be released on February 10, while the final result of DME NEET UG counselling will be declared on February 18.

MP NEET UG Counselling: Official Website

Meanwhile, for the all India quota (AIQ) seats, the NEET UG choice filling has already begun on January 20. Applicants who had registered for teh round 1 of NEET UG 2021 counselling can now enter choices, confirm the colleges and lock it by January 24 (4 pm). The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will keep the registration link open for the round 1 of NEET UG counselling process till January 24.