MP NEET UG Counselling 2021: Dates Likely Soon, Official Website

MP NEET UG Counselling 2021: Medical aspirants can register and apply online when NEET UG counselling starts at the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 17, 2021 4:38 pm IST

MP MBBS admission, NEET counselling updates
New Delhi:

The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, will start MP NEET UG Counselling 2021 soon. Medical aspirants can register and apply online when NEET UG counselling starts at the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in. NEET counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats is held by the respective state authorities. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) administers the NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee.

The state and central counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) also are yet to announce the dates as to when will counselling start for NEET 2021 UG medical seats.

The application process for MP NEET UG Counselling 2021 is basic with steps including registration, payment of fee and choice filling; choice filling and locking; processing of seat allotment; result and reporting.

MP NEET UG Counselling: Official Website

The MCC administers MBBS and BDS counselling for the 15 per cent all India quota seats. The official website -- mcc.nic.in has already been updated. A notification on the official website reads the counselling schedule, seat matrix and the information bulletin will be released soon.

The AACCC conducts NEET counselling for admission to AYUSH courses – Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS). The official website of AYUSH NEET counselling is aaccc.gov.in.

