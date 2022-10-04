  • Home
  • Education
  • MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule Out; Choice Filling, Choice Locking From Tomorrow

MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule Out; Choice Filling, Choice Locking From Tomorrow

The Department of Medical Education has announced the MP NEET PG counselling 2022 revised schedule for the first round.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 4, 2022 5:04 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022: Web Options Entry Begins
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Document Verification Date Extended Till October 6
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Resignation Facility Begins; Details Here
NEET MDS Counselling 2022: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions On Counselling Process
UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling Begins At Upneet.gov.in; Details Here
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Final Result Of Round-1 Out; Allotment Letter Today
MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule Out; Choice Filling, Choice Locking From Tomorrow
MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 revised schedule out at dme.mponline.gov.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

MP NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Department of Medical Education (DME) has released the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (MP NEET PG) counselling 2022 revised schedule for the first round. As per the schedule, the publication of the merit list of the registered candidates is announced today, October 10, 2022.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

The NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 choice filling and choice locking process will be held from tomorrow, October 4 and will end on October 9, 2022 (12 midnight). Candidates can check and download the MP NEET PG counselling 2022 revised schedule from the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

The DME will declare the first round allotment result on October 13. Candidates can report to the allotted college in person for document verifications and the admission process from October 14 to October 18 till 6 pm.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule

EventsDatesNumber Of Days
Publication of merit list of registered candidates
October 4, 2022-
Choice filling and choice locking for the first round
October 5 - October 9, 2022 (12 midnight)
5 days
First round allotment result
October 13, 2022-
Reporting at allotted college in person for documents verifications and admission
October 14 - October 18, 2022 (6 pm)
5 days
Willingness for upgradation for the second round by admitted candidates through candidate's login
October 14 -October 20, 2022 (12 midnight)7 days
Online resignation or cancellation of admission at the college level (seat leaving bond on resignation- not applicable)
October 14 -October 20, 2022 (7 pm)
7 days


Click here for more Education News
MP NEET Counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Starts For MBBS, BDS Seats
Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Starts For MBBS, BDS Seats
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC To Hold Two More Counselling Rounds For BDS, BSc Nursing Courses
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC To Hold Two More Counselling Rounds For BDS, BSc Nursing Courses
Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022: Web Options Entry Begins
Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022: Web Options Entry Begins
COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result Declared; Edit Preferences By October 6
COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result Declared; Edit Preferences By October 6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur Tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................