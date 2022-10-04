MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule Out; Choice Filling, Choice Locking From Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 revised schedule out at dme.mponline.gov.in.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Department of Medical Education (DME) has released the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (MP NEET PG) counselling 2022 revised schedule for the first round. As per the schedule, the publication of the merit list of the registered candidates is announced today, October 10, 2022.

The NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 choice filling and choice locking process will be held from tomorrow, October 4 and will end on October 9, 2022 (12 midnight). Candidates can check and download the MP NEET PG counselling 2022 revised schedule from the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

The DME will declare the first round allotment result on October 13. Candidates can report to the allotted college in person for document verifications and the admission process from October 14 to October 18 till 6 pm.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule

Events Dates Number Of Days Publication of merit list of registered candidates

October 4, 2022 - Choice filling and choice locking for the first round

October 5 - October 9, 2022 (12 midnight)

5 days First round allotment result

October 13, 2022 - Reporting at allotted college in person for documents verifications and admission

October 14 - October 18, 2022 (6 pm)

5 days Willingness for upgradation for the second round by admitted candidates through candidate's login

October 14 -October 20, 2022 (12 midnight) 7 days Online resignation or cancellation of admission at the college level (seat leaving bond on resignation- not applicable)

October 14 -October 20, 2022 (7 pm)

7 days



