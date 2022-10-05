  • Home
MP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling, Choice Locking Opens From Today

MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 choice filling and locking will begin today on dme.mponline.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 5, 2022 1:18 pm IST

The MP NEET PG 2022 counselling choice filling process will end on October 9.
Image credit: Shutterstock

MP NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 choice filling process will begin today October 5, 2022. Candidates can do the choice filling process through the official website – dme.mponline.gov.in.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

The MP NEET PG 2022 counselling choice filling process will end on October 9 (12 midnight). The Department of Medical Education (DME) has recently revised the MP NEET counselling 2022 schedule which was earlier meant to be held on September 14, 2022.

The first round allotment result will be announced on October 13. Reporting at the allotted college in person for document verification and admission will be from October 14 to October 18. The upgradation for the second round by admitted candidates through the candidate's login and the online resignation and cancellation of admission at the college level will be conducted from October 14 to October 20.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Steps To Opt For Choice Filling

  1. First of all visit the official website – dme.mponline.gov.in
  2. Then on the homepage go to admission.
  3. Enter the registration details.
  4. Log in and fill out the choice filling form properly.
  5. Check the form thoroughly and then click on submit.
