MP NEET PG Counselling 2021: DME To Announce Mop-Up Round Result Today; Check Details

MP NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Department of Medical Education (DME) will announce the seat allotment result of the Madhya Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2021 mop-up round today, April 15, 2022. The MP NEET PG mop-up round result 2021 will be declared on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. MP NEET PG counselling 2021 mop-up allotment result will be followed by the admission process.

Candidates who secure an allotment in the mop-up round, will be able to proceed with the reporting from Saturday - April 16 till April 19 (5 pm).

MP NEET PG counselling 2021 candidates are advised to go through the DME counselling schedule and keep their documents ready for the admission process.

How To Check MP NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Result