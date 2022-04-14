MP NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Result To Be Declared Tomorrow

  • Home
MP NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Department of Medical Education (DME) will announce the MP NEET PG mop-up round result 2021 on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

Updated: Apr 14, 2022 11:40 am IST
MP NEET PG mop-up round counselling result to be released tomorrow.
MP NEET PG Counselling 2021: The seat allotment result of the Madhya Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2021 mop-up round will be declared tomorrow, April 15, 2022. The Department of Medical Education (DME) will announce the MP NEET PG mop-up round result 2021 on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. MP NEET PG counselling 2021 mop-up allotment result will be followed by the admission process.

Candidates who secure an allotment in the mop-up round, will be able to proceed with the reporting from Saturday - April 16 till April 19 (5 pm).

MP NEET PG counselling 2021 candidates are advised to go through the DME counselling schedule and keep their documents ready for the admission process.

How To Check MP NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Result

  1. Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the "mop-up round seat allotment result" link.
  3. Enter your login credentials.
  4. The MP PG counselling mop-up round result will be displayed on your screen.
  5. Download and print a copy for future references.
