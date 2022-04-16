MP NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Provisional Result Released At Dme.mponline.gov.in

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG mop-up round provisional result 2021 is available at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET PG Counselling: The Department of Medical Education (DME) has released the Madhya Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2021 mop-up round provisional result. The MP NEET PG mop-up round result 2021 has been declared on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. Candidates who secure an allotment in the mop-up round, will be able to proceed with the reporting from Saturday - April 16 till April 19 (5 pm).

MP NEET PG counselling 2021 candidates are advised to go through the DME counselling schedule and keep their documents ready for the admission process.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Provisional Result: Direct Link

How To Check MP NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Result