  MP NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Provisional Result Released At Dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Provisional Result Released At Dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET PG Counselling: The Madhya Pradesh NEET PG mop-up round result 2021 has been declared on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

Updated: Apr 16, 2022 1:50 pm IST
MP NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Provisional Result Released At Dme.mponline.gov.in
NEET PG mop-up round provisional result 2021 is available at dme.mponline.gov.in
MP NEET PG Counselling: The Department of Medical Education (DME) has released the Madhya Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2021 mop-up round provisional result. The MP NEET PG mop-up round result 2021 has been declared on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. Candidates who secure an allotment in the mop-up round, will be able to proceed with the reporting from Saturday - April 16 till April 19 (5 pm).

MP NEET PG counselling 2021 candidates are advised to go through the DME counselling schedule and keep their documents ready for the admission process.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Provisional Result: Direct Link

How To Check MP NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Result

  1. Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the "mop-up round seat allotment result" link.
  3. Enter your login credentials.
  4. The MP PG counselling mop-up round result will be displayed on your screen.
  5. Download and print a copy for future references.
