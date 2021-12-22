Image credit: Shutterstock MP NEET UG Counselling 2021 Date: DME MP NEET UG counselling 2021 registration begins at dme.mponline.gov.in (representational)

MP NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has started registration for MP NEET counselling 2021. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance test and are eligible for admission to MBBS and BDS courses at medical colleges of the state can apply online at dme.mponline.gov.in. The detailed counselling schedule will be released after the Supreme Court of India’s judgement on the NEET reservation case, the authorities said.

“Detailed time schedule for State level counselling will be published after the order in the petitions relating to reservation which has been filed in Hon'ble Supreme court,” an official statement said.

“Registration for DME UG (MBBS/BDS Course) is live. In case of any query or appeal regarding the counselling process email at mpugpgcounselling@gmail.com,” another message on the counselling website, www.dme.mponline.gov.in, reads.

MP State Counselling NEET UG 2021: Direct Link

MP NEET Counselling: Advisory For Candidates

Thirty seven government and private dental and medical colleges will participate in the MP NEET 2021 counselling process and admit students to MBBS and BDS courses. Here is the complete list.

How To Apply For MP NEET Counselling

Go to dme.mponline.gov.in. Click on undergraduate counselling. Click on the option to create a new profile. Enter your NEET roll number, choose a secret key –12 digit, in combination of date of birth(yyyymmdd),NEET Score(xyz). Example: yyyymmdd-0-xyz. Enter the captcha code and create profile. Enter your contact details and bank account details on the next page and update. Enter the OTP, create new password, validate and save. Now click on the option to fill the registration form. Enter the required information and submit. Upload documents, pay the registration fee.

Candidates who complete the registration process will be eligible to participate in the choice filling round.