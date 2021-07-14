  • Home
  • Education
  • Madhya Pradesh: Over 47,000 Private Schools Suspend Online Classes

Madhya Pradesh: Over 47,000 Private Schools Suspend Online Classes

More than 47,000 private schools in Madhya Pradesh suspended online classes indefinitely on Monday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 14, 2021 11:23 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Exodus From Private Schools: No Money For Fees, Tamil Nadu Students Join Government Schools
NEET 2021 Live Updates: Exam On September 12, Registration Begins Tomorrow; Says Dharmendra Pradhan
"NEP Will Be Implemented From This Year In Government Institutions": Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
Punjab To Develop Smart Playgrounds In Government Schools: Vijay Inder Singla
Schools, Colleges In Bihar Reopens Today
Delhi Government Identifies 268 Children Orphaned During Covid Pandemic
Madhya Pradesh: Over 47,000 Private Schools Suspend Online Classes
47,000 private schools in Madhya Pradesh suspended online classes
Image credit: Shutterstock
Bhopal:

More than 47,000 private schools in Madhya Pradesh suspended online classes indefinitely on Monday to press for their various demands, including waiving off their recognition fee in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and resumption of physical sessions for Classes 9 to 12.

There are around 45,000 private schools affiliated to the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) and 2,800 affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the state.

“We suspended online classes indefinitely from today after failing to get a positive response from the state government," said Ajeet Singh, president of the MP Private School Association, an umbrella body of about 45,000 schools affiliated to the MPBSE.

He said their major demands were that authorities stop inspecting the already closed schools and renew the recognition certificates of these institutions for five years, instead of one.

"Looking at the losses that we have incurred, the state government should not charge the annual school recognition fee during these testing times," he said.

He also alleged that officials were bothering them under the garb of inspection of schools.

Besides, the state government should pay the dues pending with it under the Right to Education (RTE) since the last three years, he said.

“Under the RTE, schools provide education to underprivileged children and the government is supposed to pay for it,” Mr Singh added.

VR Modi, president of another private school association covering nearly 2,800 CBSE schools in the state, also said that they have suspended their online classes from Monday.

"Among other things, we want resumption of physical classes for standards IX to XII immediately. When all other things have reopened, why senior classes in schools are not being allowed to re-open?" he asked.

MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar and education commissioner Jayashree Kiyawat could not be contacted for their comments over the issue.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Madhya Pradesh government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: Kerala Class 10 Result To Be Announced Today
Live | Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: Kerala Class 10 Result To Be Announced Today
CLAT 2021 Admit Card Released, Direct Link
CLAT 2021 Admit Card Released, Direct Link
MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Where, When, How To Check Matric Result
Live | MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Where, When, How To Check Matric Result
JEE Main 2021 Dates Revised For Third Session
JEE Main 2021 Dates Revised For Third Session
Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Soon, Know About The Grading System
Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Soon, Know About The Grading System
.......................... Advertisement ..........................